Senate body wants public hanging of 3-year-old girl’s rapist

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday has recommended public hanging for the rapist of three-year-old girl Faryal in Abbottabad. The meeting of the committee was held under its chairman Senator Rehman Malik.

The chairman said the committee had proposed the government to execute the rapist in public and was now awaiting response. State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, also appeared before the committee. He said the culprit should be given exemplary punishment, as well as public hanging.

On January 5, district police officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said blood samples of over 270 suspected people had been sent to a forensic lab in Lahore for DNA test but they didn’t match with the samples collected from the crime scene. He said blood samples of 20 more people who stayed as guests in the village where the incident took place had also been sent to the lab.—INP

