Senate body wants livestock university in Balochistan

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) in its meeting here Thursday, has recommended for the establishment of livestock university in livestock areas of Balochistan. Chaired by Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir at Parliament House, the Committee was given briefings by Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

The Committee was told that PVMC is a parallel body like Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and does the same tasks for veterinary doctors as PMDC does for medical doctors and dentists. The Committee was told that currently, there are 2,667 veterinary doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 916 in Balochistan. PVMC is mainly responsible for issuing licenses for practice of doctors and for accreditation of institutions.

The Committee was told that the IBCC in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is in the process of entering an agreement as a result of which IBCC certification will be enough for students abroad and no further verification will be needed in 115 countries.

The Committee was given details of the membership of the Board of IBCC and was told that the Boards of Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are represented as one group board in the IBCC and the other three boards have their individual representation due to large number of education boards.

The Committee was told that NAPA has an annual budget of Rs 99 million and has so far produced around 202 people in different categories of performing arts. It was told that NAPA not only produces artists through extensive teaching and practicing exercise but also works on soft engagement of artists and communities.—APP

