Senate Body for taking action against illegal housing societies

Senate Standing Committee for Interior on Monday took notice of violation of rules by some housing societies and directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against illegal societies.

Senator Rehman Malik, who was chairing the meeting, sought presence of Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) to brief the Committee on matter of housing societies in next meeting.

He also sought Federal Capital’s master plan and details of officers of CDA and such societies involved in illegal activities.

Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, Senator Tahir Hussain Mashadi, representatives of CDA, Police and Ministry of Interior attended the meeting.

The Committee unanimously passed a resolution, condemning a terrorist attack on Agriculture Training Institute, Peshawar. The resolution, presented by Senator Rehman Malik, expressed grief and sorrow over killing of innocent people including some students. It also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for departed souls.

Expressing concern over new wave of terrorism in the country, Rehman Malik asked the government to review National Action Plan (NAP). The Chairman said Afghanistan has sheltered Mullah Fazalullah and other terrorists who are involved in terrorism in Pakistan and asked the government to raise this matter with Afghanistan. Afghanistan should be stressed to hand over these terrorists to Pakistan.—APP

