Senate body for strict punishment on drugs supply at educational institutions

Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday recommended strict punishment for criminals supplying drugs in educational institutions. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House.

Secretary Interior, Inspector General Islamabad, DIG Security Islamabad and officials from Ministry of Law also attended and briefed the meeting.

Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik recommended clinical tests for the drugs of the students in different educational institutions at least once a year, and directed the Ministry of Interior for arrangement in collaboration with administration of schools, colleges and universities.

He also directed the Police and Ministry of Interior to form a team, comprising of school staff, ministry and police for narcotics control in the educational institutions. The Committee also recommended amendments in the Blue Book for the purpose of tightening security in the capital.—APP

Related