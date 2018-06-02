Senate body seeks work plan from DISCOs

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas, Friday, directed all the DISCOs to submit a work plan citing details of demand supply capacity, distribution network, present contribution to national grid as well as proposed way to increase generation and how to cater for increasing line losses and a better billing mechanism. Senate body met here with Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar in the chair and was given detailed briefings on the sanctioned strengths in DISCOs, their generation and distribution capacity, contribution to the national grid, load shedding hours and losses. The Committee also discussed the prospects of having more wind and solar energy generation units to overcome the energy deficit the country is facing today.