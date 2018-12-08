Senate body seeks details of Pakistanis languishing in jails abroad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Friday directed the OP&HRD Ministry to provide complete details of overseas Pakistanis detained in different countries in various cases.

The Senate body meeting, chaired by Senator Hilal ur Rehman, passed the direction unanimously while discussing plight of a Pakistani Zahir Husssain detained after being convicted in a road accident case since 2012 in a foreign country.

The committee also suggested to summon representatives of all relevant departments in next meeting to deliberate on the matter pertaining to overseas Pakistanis languishing in jails of different countries and evolve a comprehensive strategy especially repatriation of those involved in petty crimes.

Apprising the body about current status of Zahir Hussain case, a representative of the Ministry said the matter had already been taken up with Pakistan Mission in Saudi Arabia by the OPF and filed a mercy appeal with the Royal Court through Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh. The case is being persuaded by the Pakistan Mission and a response is still awaited, he added.

Senator Sassui Palijo took exception to the Ministry for not bringing the complete record regarding the case and said there would be a way out for which coordinated efforts were required.

