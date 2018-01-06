Senate body reviews laws to regularize housing societies

2

Senate sub-committee on Cabinet Secretariat Friday reviewed the laws, regulation and amendment of CDA and ICT regarding regularizing housing societies in the federal capital.
The meeting of the sub-committee headed by Senator Kalsoom Parveen held here at the Parliament House. The committee said a number of complaints against CDA were increasing day by day and CDA should take steps to resolve issues of the people.—APP

