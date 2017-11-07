Senate body recommends withdrawal of WHT from Rs100 mobile cards

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications, Monday, strongly recommended that Withholding tax should not be deducted from cards worth rupees 100. The Committee also asked PTA to take notice of free SIMs being sold in large numbers across country.

Senate body met here with Senator Shahi Syed in chair to discuss progress on implementation status of recommendations of the committee regarding increase in the pension of all the retired employees of PTCL and progress made so far on mechanism/policy being devised by FBR and PTA regarding collection of Taxes i.e. GST & WHT from Cellular Operators.

The meeting was told that the matter of pensions is in Supreme Court. The Court has asked both sides to provide accurate calculations about the amount of pensions. The matter will be resolved as per directions of court. Secretary ministry of IT&T also told the meeting that meetings of PTET and PTCL as well as the board have been conducted to implement finality of judgment of Supreme Court.

Chairman Committee Senator Shahi Syed observed that Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust wass an independent trust and it should solve and facilitate the issues of retired employees of PTCL. Managing Director PTET told the meeting pensions were being disbursed and the only issue is about the 20% raise announced for civil servants in 2010 and the question of status of those retired PTCL employees.

In this connection, PTCL stated that in order to manage the pension payment of telecom departmental employees, a Trust was established under Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996. The board consists of six Trustees, out of which three are appointed from the Federal Government and three from the Company for a period of three years.

PTCL is only the contributory to the extent as determined by the Actuary representing the unfunded proportion of the accrued pension liabilities. PTCL has been regularly fulfilling its obligations and in the past few years, PTCL has contributed 48 Billion rupees to the TRUST.

It is clarified that the pension trust is not only paying the pension regularly but also giving annual increases as per the provisions of the ACT of 1996. PTCL and PTET are fully complying to the legal provisions and all the orders of the Supreme court of Pakistan in its true spirit.

Regarding collection of General Sales Tax and Withholding Tax from Cellular Operators, Member FBR told the committee that software had now been developed to collect bi-weekly data of customers of telecomm companies.

The companies were reluctant initially to share this data terming huge customer base and confidentiality the reasons for reluctance but the matter has been resolved after involving Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Ufone, Telenor and Mobilink are providing data for the past three months and transactional audit of Telenor is being conducted. The Committee was assured that there will not be any delays.