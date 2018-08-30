Senate body recommends parliament’s approval for customs tariff changes

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance & Revenue, Wednesday, resolved that in future any sudden changes in the customs tariffs by the Cabinet should be presented to the Parliament. The committee expressed this resolve while assessing sudden changes in the customs tariffs especially that of Copper, Cotton and some other items after immediate passage of the Federal Budget 2018-19.

The Senate committee met here with Senator Farooq H Naek in the chair and deferred the discussion on the issue of depreciation of rupee against US dollar due to the absence of both the Minister of Finance and Governor State Bank. The Committee showed displeasure on the absence and opined that an issue as important as this could not be discussed without them being present. Chairman Committee, Senator Farooq H. Naek stressed that the Minister be present in the next meeting. While discussing the case of tax issues being faced by the Sino-Hydro Corporation Limited it was revealed that the issue had been submitted to the Appellate Court and once a decision is taken on it, if in favour, an exemption certificate would be issued within a week.

Discussing the status of the progress report on the action taken by the FBR against its corrupt officers as recommended by the Standing Committee, in February, 2018, the Committee showed displeasure towards the FBR for not completing its inquiry within the prescribed period of three months. The Committee further granted the FBR another three month term to complete its inquiry with the direction to that the report in that regards should be submitted by Chairperson FBR personally to the Committee.

While considering further, the issue of modalities for the implementation of Tax Relief Regimes announced by the government as promised during the passage of the FATA PATA.

