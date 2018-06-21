Senate body proposes special fund to help poor prisoners

Islamabad

Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Wednesday proposed that a special fund should be formed to help poor prisoners who remain behind the bars for not paying their fine.

The Committee which met with Senator Rehman Malik in chair here in Parliament House urged the privileged class to come forward and help those prisoners in pursuing their cases and paying their fines in order to get them freed.

Rehman Malik announced to contribute one month’s salary of Committee members in the proposed Fund for the poor prisoners.

Senators including Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Mian Muhammad Attique Sheikh, Rana Maqbool Ahmad and Kauda Babar, Chairman NADRA and senior officials of Ministries of Interior and Law and Justice attended the meeting.

The meeting regretted the alleged leakage of voters data and asked Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to brief about the issue.

Rehman Malik said if the allegations against the NADRA are true then those who are responsible of the breach should be taken to task as per law.

The Committee condemned incidents of terrorism in Quetta and other parts of the country and expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of FC personnel.

Senator Rehman Malik said FC Balochistan has rendered maximum sacrifices in fight against terrorism. The whole nation proud of FC Balochistan’s contribution in war against terrorism.

Indian Agency RAW is behind incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, Rehman Malik said and emphasized the need of national solidarity to foil such nefarious designs of India.

Rehman Malik welcomed the ban enforced on RSS by United States which is Indian Prime Minister’s supported terrorist group.

The Committee also expressed sorrow over death of three sisters in Cholistan and asked Inspector General of Police, Punjab to brief in the next meeting on the matter.

The Committee was also given a comprehensive briefing on performance of Ministry of Interior.

Rehman Malik said special legislation should be introduced for Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs). No one should be above law, he said and added that all NGOs should abide by State’s laws and operate within the prescribed circle.

Rehman Malik proposed that an Authority should be established under Ministry of Interior to monitor issues of NGOs and a draft proposal should be prepared in this regard within one month time.

Later, the Chairman handed over matter of NGOs to Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice.—APP