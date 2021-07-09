Senate body passes Mutual Legal Assistance Bill

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Friday passed ‘The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The committee meeting which met here under the Chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz passed the bill with a majority vote after detailed deliberations. Chairman Committee Senator Mohsin Aziz said that members committee can present their observations in writing and the bill can be amended any time.

Earlier, the standing committee discussed ‘The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters)(Amendment) Bill, 2021, referred by the house on June 18.

Director-General FATF briefed the committee about The Mutual legal Assistance Bill in detail. Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Shahadat Awan raised some observations on the bill.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Convener of the Senate Sub-committee on Interior submitted the progress report of the Sub-committee constituted on ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill 2020” which was adopted by the standing committee.

On the issue of the dilapidated condition of the corridors, galleries, open spaces of the Parliament Lodges the members of the committee expressed their serious reservations of the situation and over the absence of chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the standing committee meeting.

Members of the committee were of the view that in the absence of the concerned authority it would not be fruitful to discuss the dilapidated condition of the lodges.

Chairman committee Senator Mohsin Aziz directed that chairman CDA should ensure his presence in the next meeting.

Deputy Director Immigration informed the committee about the status of the directions of Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani regarding the amendments in the passport and visa manual 2006.

He told the committee that all the suggestions would be incorporated within the next two months.

The matter of public petition regarding redressal of grievance referred by the Chairman Senate was discussed in detail.

Director FIA briefed the committee about the matter and said that it was a business deal. He told the committee that the matter could not come under the ambit of FIA to deal with such cases.

Chairman committee Senator Mohsin Aziz directed that FIA should get guidelines from the Ministry of Law to handle the matter. He said the same category cases were increasing day by day and it would also be a good gesture for the overseas Pakistanis to feel protected in their homeland.