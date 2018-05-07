Senate body on Parliamentary Affairs elects Sassui Palijo as chairperson

ISALABAD : Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs in its inaugural meeting of the tenure on Monday in the Parliament House has unanimously elected Senator Sassui Palijo as its Chairperson.

Her name was proposed by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek and was seconded by Senator Khanzada Khan.

The Chairperson aspired to make the work of the Committee result-oriented during the next three years.

Meanwhile, Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile in its inaugural meeting of the tenure has unanimously elected Senator Shibli Faraz as its chairman. His name was proposed by Senator Islamuddin Sheikh.

The Chairman who has served the previous tenure in the same capacity wowed to continue pushing for reducing trade deficit with many countries and also called for an integrated approach in making the trade environment better.

Orignally published by NNI