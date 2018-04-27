Senate body on Law and Justice conducts detail review of various bills

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice conducted a detail review of The Federal Judicial Academy (Amendment Bill, 2018), The Limitation Relating to Civil Revisions Bill, 2018 and The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment Bill, 2018).

Chairman of the committee, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi chaired the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice here at Parliament House on Thursday.

Senator Sirajul Haq, Senator Sana Jamali, Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Law and Justice Commission, Senior Advisors of Law and Justice and others officials attended the meeting. The committee also discussed The Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Specific Relief Amendment Bill, 2018.

The committee would make further deliberation on the Bills and consider. The senior officials of ministry briefed the committee about the establishment of Alternate Dispute Resolution Centres under the Alternate Dispute Resolution Act, 2017. The committee was also briefed regarding the Access to Justice Programme. The officials also briefed the committee regarding the working and performance of the judicial system of the country towards speedy and inexpensive justice, particularly at the level of District and Session Courts.—INP