Senate body on education for resolving students’ issues in 15 days

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

While taking serious notice of the students’ issues regarding curriculum, registration and awarding of degrees the senate standing committee on federal education and professional training has directed the concerned departments to investigate the issues and submit reply to the committee in fifteen days.

The committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad which also attended by the Senators including Najma Hameed, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Meher Taj Roghani, Hilal-ur-Rehman, Gul Bashra, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and officials from the ministry of education and professional training and its attached departments.

The students’ issues regarding universities, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) were referred to the committee by the Chairman Senate. Sharing the issues with members of the meeting, a student Waqar Zahidi from National University of Modern Languages (NUML) told committee that his PhD degree had been hold by the university since last six years despite completing of all work. The committee directed the authorities concerned to reply on the issue in fifteen days.

Another student Muhammad Javid through his petition informed the senate body regarding the adoption of alternative way for foreign foundation degree holders. While Ishtiaq Ahmed a student suggested the committee that revision and change of curriculum based on public administration, good governance and basic rights was need of the hour.

Amendments in Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) were also discussed in the senate body. Senator Meher Taj speaking on the issues said the whole world provides best opportunities to the students in higher education while in Pakistan their issues are increasing.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director HEC, Dr Arshad Ali informed the committee that as per HEC policy and rules the curriculum has been changed after every three years.

