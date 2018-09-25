Senate body on defence visits Air Headquarters

Senate Standing Committee on Defence headed by its Chairman, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Tuesday visited Air Headquarters Islamabad.

On arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guests were received by Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, a press release said.

Swati lauded the sound professionalism of PAF personnel as well as its commendable contributions in safeguarding Pakistan’s national security.

He acknowledged the role played by PAF in recent times and termed it as one of the best air forces of the world.—APP

