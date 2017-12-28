Senate body okays bill aimed at separating PIMS hospital from Medical University

Zubair Qureshi

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting on Wednesday passed “The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2017” separating PIMS hospital from the Shaheed Zulfiaqr Ali Bhutto Medical University. The Committee also discussed at length “The Islamabad Club Administration and Management Bill 2017”.

The meeting was held in the Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood and was attended among others by Senators Kalsoom Parveen, Kamil Ali Agha, Azam Swati, Hidayatullah and Haji Saifullah Khan Bangash.

The senators expressed their concerns on the allocation of land to the University and the separation of the management of the PIMS hospital and the University. The Minister for CA&DD, Secretary CA&DD and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) gave a comprehensive briefing on the matter and addressed questions of Senators. The Minister assured the committee on implementation of the bill in letter and spirit. After an extensive debate and the counter assurances the bill was passed and referred to the house for consideration.

The Bill on Administration and Management of the Islamabad Club proposed by Senator Azam Khan Swati was also discussed in the meeting. The mover was of the that at present the management of the club was running the affairs of the management of the club on ad-hoc basis by borrowing members of the Committee of the Management which is a seven member committee headed by the Administrator of the Islamabad Club and it should be constituted on regular basis under the cover of Law. He also said that a proper procedure for audit of Club should be adopted under the Law. The committee agreed to the suggestion in principle but suggested that the new Board of Governors should be more on the lines of an elective body, elected by the members as is in other similar clubs. After deliberations it was decided that the bill shall be taken up again in which the mover shall redraft the bill after consulting the other members and comparing the structure of other clubs.