Senate body forms sub-committee on Climate Change

Senate Standing on Climate Change Monday expressing discontentment over the assurances of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s conduct of addressing the issues of solid waste management and subsequent climate change issues.

The Senate body on Climate Change constituted the sub-committee in the supervision of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed with Senators Mohammad Ali Khan Saif and Kesho Bai as members.

The head of sub-committee on Climate Change Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed remarked that he would be visiting the offices of MCI, CDA and Pak-EPA along with his team members for efficient and well-coordinated efforts on resolving the environmental issues of the federal capital.

Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) MCI Najaf Syed informed the committee that MCI team had conducted a cleaning operation in the E7 nullah removing garbage in the drains, but the chairperson of the committee Senator Sitara Ayaz rejected his claims and directed to reinforce their efforts sincerely to mitigate the issue as it was their job.

CMO Najaf Syed said that there were around 260,000 housing units established in the vicinity of the federal capital particularly near the Murree area, which were illegal and continuously contributing to the water pollution resulting into the contamination of Rawal Lake and Korang River while the issue is in litigation in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The capital’s territory has increased from 472 to 902 square kilometers where the employees’ strength has not been augmented at the same ratio to cater with the waste management, cleanliness and nullah clearance matters,” he added.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed said the MCI could make efforts without operating cost as one time exercise was necessary to be started instead of piling up the task.—APP

