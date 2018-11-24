Senate body for reformation in CDA by-laws to improve performance

Senate Sub-Committee on Delegated Legislation Friday stressed on bringing meaningful amendments in the Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s redundant by-laws. The committee was headed by its chairperson Senator Robina Khalid. During the meeting, committee’s members expressed their serious concerns over the past performance of CDA regarding the development work in the federal capital.

The committee deliberated on the rules and regulations formulated by the CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration for the development of capital and its areas concerned.

The meeting was also informed about the total land acquired by the authority from its owners. However, further details of lands and plots, given to the latter’s in return of their occupations, was also shared with the committee. The body was also apprised about the zoning rules and other important affairs.

Senator Robina Khalid said the CDA was an important institution, but unfortunately it could not give proper attention to the maintenance and development of various sectors of Islamabad in the past.

She took exception to the CDA for pathetically managing its affairs and underlined the need for overhauling of its prevailing system for an improved performance. She suggested that the authorities concerned should introduce amendments for betterment of a layman, keeping in mind the better interests of the government and the citizen.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp