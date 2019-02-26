Senate body for involving ulema in campaigns to curb drug abuse

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control while asserting special awareness campaigns to curb drug abuse Monday recommended need to involve religious scholars to sensitize the masses. This was first meeting, held under chairmanship of Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, was attended by senators Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams, Anwar Lal Dean, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum and senior officers from Ministry of Narcotics Control, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

PEMRA was directed to consider running campaigns on national and private television channels via lighter television programmes. Achievements of ANF may be highlighted at prime-time as well. ANF Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik informed the meeting a total 995 drug cases have been disposed of, 94 have been convicted and 53 have been acquitted. The conviction ratio is 95 per cent. The agenda entailed a briefing on ministry’s organizational structure and role of PEMRA regarding drug awareness in the country.—INP

