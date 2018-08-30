Senate body for awareness campaign about Dengue, Lashmania

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Wednesday directed the Health Department of newly merged Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) to launch public awareness campaign about the diseases of Dengue and Lashmania.

The Committee’s meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi and was attended by Senators Aurangzeb Khan, Hidayat Ullah, Hillal ur Rehman, Lt General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Muhammad Ayub, Sajjad Hussain Turi and officials of the Ministry.

The representative of FATA’s health department informed the Committee that 38 teams had been constituted for public awareness and various steps taken to control these disease.

Secretary Planning and Development of FATA Secretariat said that due to the lack of funds, the health and education sector of FATA is facing so many problems.

Chairman of the Committee Taj Muhammad Afridi lamented very poor performance of health department of FATA.

Senator Hillal ur Rehman said that so far, no inquiry or action has been done against any official of health department and on the other side, people are facing so many problems due to the negligence of this department.

The officials of FATA Secretariat told the Committee that 25,000 dengue cases were reported in Peshawar in 2017 but now in only District Khyber 60 case were resisted and daily basis meetings are being held to control this disease. Around 8,000 staff is working in health sector while over 35,000 staff in education sector.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp