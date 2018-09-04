Senate Body expresses serious reservations over FGH briefing

Senate Standing Committee on Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) expressing serious reservations over the briefing given by the representatives of Federal General Hospital (FGH) Monday said that it was against the facts.

While taking serious notice against the Administrator of Federal Government Hospital, Dr Shahid Ansari for creating hurdles in the regular appointments of Daily Wages and contractual employees of 2012, directed the authorities concerned to investigate the matter.

The committee declared the whole briefing of Dr Shahid Ansari was false and not based on the realities.

The committee meeting was chaired by the Senator Dr Ashok Kumar which also attended by the Senators including Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Kalsoom Perveen, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and the officials from FGH, CDA and MCI.

Chairman of the Committee Dr Ashuk Kumar said it is unfortunate that a grade 19 officer Dr Shahid Ansari was creating hurdles for appointment of four other officials at the same grade as he is holding.

The committee on the occasion directed the Ministry of CADD to conduct an inquiry into the matter of keeping 62 seats vacant in the hospital and to present the report in committee regarding the involved officials.

The senate body while discussing the agenda regarding The Monal and La-Montana Restaurants expressed serious reservations over the negligence of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Administration (MCI) for not having the record of land being utilized by the both hotels.

The committee directed authorities concerned to issue show cause notices to the Member Planning and Member Estate of CDA for not attending the meeting. The committee was informed that MCI was taking rent of Rs 750,000 from Monal while Rs 57,000 from La-Montana per month.—APP

