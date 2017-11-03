Senate body expresses concerns over water scarcity scenario

Islamabad

The Senate Forum for Policy Research (SFPR) on Thursday expressed its concerns over the water scarcity scenario in the country and recommended that more dams should be constructed to overcome the issue.

The committee met here at PIPS under the Chairmanship of former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari.

Senators including Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Afrasiab Khattak, Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini and Razina Alam Khan also attended the meeting. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan also attended the meeting.

Chairman Pakistan Council of Research and Water Resources (PCWR) briefed the committee on water scarcity scenario and possibilities for better management of water resources.

Later, Chairman IRSA briefed the committee on the provincial sharing of water and related debate Chairman Committee Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that water scarcity issue is becoming a big challenge in the country.

The committee recommended IRSA devise a strategy to overcome the water shortage in the coming season.

The committee recommended that IRSA should not only distribute water but also take initiative for the availability of water in the country.—INP