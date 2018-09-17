Senate body expresses concern over solid waste being drained into Rawal Lake

Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Monday expressed concerns over the solid waste and sewerage being drained into the Rawal Lake, polluting it.

The committee met here at Parliament Lodges, in chair of Senator Sitara Ayaz, Chairperson of the committee.

Members of the committee including Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro and Senator Faisal Javed also attended the meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khizer Hayat and Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) briefed the committee on EPA and its working and performance.

Chairperson of the Committee said that the Rawal Dam which supply reservoir of clean drinking water, the toxic water being contaminating water in the lake. The committee decided to invite officials of Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in its next meeting to discuss the issue.

The committee said that there must be mechanism to keep the clean drinking water reservoir clean of any such solid waste.

The committee said that the Rawal Lake Park waste also being thrown in the lake which further contaminating the water.

Director General Pak-EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah said that EPA is facing shortage of human resources and funds to over-come the environmental issues in federal capital.

She said that Pak-EPA had fixed and mobile automatic air quality monitoring stations and at the moment all the analyzers of fixed and mobile air quality monitoring stations have been repaired and calibrated and are fully functional.

DG EPA said that Pak-EPA is capable of monitoring all the major parameters of air quality by mobilizing its mobile air quality station in Islamabad as well as any part of the country. She said that 12 Environmental Protection Orders (EPO) issued to different polluters including CDA, developers and industrial units under section 16 (12) of Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997.

She further said that 54 illegal notices issued to the offenders and polluters, violators of Act.

She said that directions were also issued to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for installations of incinerator and compliance of Hospital Waste Management Rules 2005. The committee also decided to call separate meetings on the matters related to Pak-EPA and International Conventions, Treaties and agreements.

Secretary Khizer Hayat said that Ministry of Climate Change is making efforts to achieve the set targets as per international conventions and treaties. However, he said that there is need to develop working coordination with the provinces for achieving the set targets.—APP

