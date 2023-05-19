Senate body discusses privatization of Convention Center

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatization was held on Thursday at Parliament House.

Senator Shamim Afridi chaired the meeting; that was attended by Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Umer Farooq, and senior officers of the Ministry of Privatization along with its attached departments and agencies.

Federal Minister for Privatization and Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo was also present.

Issues taken up included a briefing by the Ministry of Privatization regarding privatization of the Convention Center, Islamabad; Privatized Government entities the process for which has not been completed; Auctioning of one of two buildings in Washington owned by the Pakistan Embassy.

While being briefed by the Ministry regarding privatization of the Convention Center (JCC), Islamabad the Committee was of the view that details of the meeting held regarding this property by the Cabinet Division may be submitted to the Committee.

The Ministry informed the Committee that the meeting in the Cabinet was held to reiterate the recommendations of the Committee and urge the Ministry implement all recommendations at the earliest.

The Ministry further revealed that the property did not belong to CDA and was sold to the Ministry of Interior. The Committee directed that

the Ministry of Interior be summoned in the next meeting.

Federal Minister for Privatization and Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo, assured the Committee that no negotiations regarding any state property will be held on the stealth and that the Committee will be appraised regarding all activities of the Ministry.

He further stated since strong recommendations were made by the Committee to revisit its decision of privatising JCC, the Ministry is reviewing the matter and is devising alternative ways to generate funds.

Discussing Privatized Government entities the process for which has not been completed, the Committee was informed that since 1991 PC has completed 178 transactions against the value of PKR 649114 mil