Senate body discusses Pak-China cooperation

Staff Reporter

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was held in Islamabad today with Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in the chair.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing participated in the meeting. A delegation of China also attended the meeting on special invitation by the committee.

Matters pertaining to Pak-China friendship and bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed thanked the Chinese delegation and said that all political parties are united over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said Pak-China relations are different then other type for diplomatic relations. “CPEC has bring peace and economic growth in Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said no compromise can be made over relations with China and there is consensus between all political parties on Pak-China friendly ties and CPEC.