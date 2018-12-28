Senate body directs to release NCHD teachers’ salaries

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Thursday directed that the salaries of schoolteachers associated with National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) should be released within one month.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Mohammad Usman Khan Kakar also directed to make a mechanism for regularization of schoolteachers. The committee discussed in detail the issue of NCHD-run schoolteachers’ issue.

The committee also directed the NCHD to appoint DG or chairman within one month.

The committee was informed that issues of salaries and regularization of NCHD employees were under consideration of Establishment Division and the matter had been referred to it by Ministry of Finance.

The committee was informed that the ministry has been running its affairs on development budget, this was the reason for not releasing salaries on time or other finance issues. The issue would be resolved when it would come to regular budget.

The committee chairman said that it was unfortunate that teachers have not been paid salaries for many months and urged to give priority to education department.

The committee recommended to increase the salaries of teachers from Rs8,000 which is insufficient amount for teachers. The committee also asked the ministry to resolve the matter of budgetary allocation of NCHD.

The committee expressed concern that the most important department of the country was running without DG and chairman and directed the Ministry to appoint DG and chairman within one month.—APP

