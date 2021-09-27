Senate body directs to address issues of Chinese investors on priority

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Monday directed the concerned authorities to address all the issues faced by the Chinese investors working especially under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, discussed in detail the issues being faced by the Chinese Investors in Pakistan and the measures taken in this regard.

The Chairman Committee as in its previous meeting inquired about the forum on which the issue of the Chinese investors should be taken. “There should be a remedy at Government level” he said.

The Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives informed the committee that a Pak-China Committee has been constituted with the objective to remove the hurdles of finalization and execution of the Projects.

The constituency of the CPEC authority, headed by a Chairman is also an apt authority to redress issues faced by the Chinese Investors, he emphasized.

The Chairman Committee dismayed the fact that it is a general observation that the committees are non- effective and do not produce results in yes or no.

“There should be a focal person to communicate the issues between the concerned authorities and the investors” Mandviwalla added.

The Secretary Committee said that Chairman CPEC authority is the right person to bring in the concerns of the Chinese investors to further address the issues through the committee.

A comprehensive briefing by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) on their roles, functions and performance was also received by the committee.

The PIDE officials briefed the committee that PIDE is the 1st Asian Think Tank since 1957 initiated by the US AID for long-term planning.

PIDE aims for Research, Projects and Surveys, Academic Programs and Executive Training through active and continuous debate on key issues, extensive engagements with policymakers, practitioners, professionals, academia and development partners.

The officials informed the committee that the mode of communication of PIDE is through Webinars/ Seminars, Research Videos and Newspaper Articles etc.

There are a number of PIDE’s Research Agendas including Climate Change, Social Protection Health and Education.

The officials of the PIDE commented that 16% of the uneducated population is unemployed while amongst the educated population (twenty-four) 24 % of graduates are jobless out of which (forty) 40% are females.

It was noted that these figures are in contrast to the figures given by the Government. The officials of PIDE further elaborated that there are also hidden numbers such as those who only take admission in MPhil and PHD Programs because they do not have employment opportunities.