Senate body directs maximum enrolment of deserving women in BISP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Tuesday directed all the concerned to enroll maximum deserving women of less developed areas in the poverty survey of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Expressing reservations over the previous poverty survey of BISP, Chairman of the Committee Usman Kakar said the women of remote areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh were not getting any amount from BISP, despite reserving of such support.

The Committee met at Parliament House and was attended by the Senators Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Gianchand, Qurat ul Ain Marri, Fida Muhammad, Muhmmad Ayub, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Kalsoom Perveen, Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel and officls of Benazir Income Support Programme were attended the meeting.

Briefing the Committee, Secretary BISP Omer Hamid Khan said billion of rupees were given to the benefices of less developed areas in last three years. BISP was facing problems in conducting surveys due to the shortage of funds. Total sanctioned posts in BISP are 4,133 out of which 2,047 post are still vacant across the country and 347 peoples were working on deputation, from the also ten years.

Senator Usman recommended that BISP should also appoint people of Baluchistan on higher posts. The Committee suggested that BISP should fulfill the vacant post as soon as possible. The Committee recommended that BISP include representation from each providence in its Board of Governors. To a question, the Secretary BISP said that 90 percent funds were provided by Government of Pakistan while 10 percent by the World Bank and Asian Development Funds.

