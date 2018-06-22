Senate body directs FIA to boost capacity of cyber crime wing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Thursday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to increase the capacity of Cyber crime wing and to train their staff at international standards. The committee was met under the chairmanship of Senator Rubina Khalid while Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Ruksana Zuberi, Sana Jamali, Fida Muhammad and Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh also attended the meeting.

The committee directed FIA to increase the number of Cyber crime centers across the country. Chairperson Rubina Khalid said, Training course should be modern and advance. Committee directed FIA to take action against the tourist harassing Kalash women and give him exemplary punishment as it is against our traditional and religious values.

Apology on social media is not enough, culprit should be taken to task as people of Kalash are respectful for all of us, chairperson Rubina Khalid said. Official of FIA told the committee that the force of 114 officials is working the cyber crime centers in all provincial capitals and in phase 3, 10 more cyber crime centers will be established comprising of 416 trained officials.

Minimum 25% females would he designated in the centers he added. Senator Fida Muhammad suggested to establish cyber crime center in Malakand and Senator Sana Jamali suggested to establish cyber crime center in Jafferabad. Member Telecom (MoIT) Mudassir Huassain said, Supreme Court has given the time of two weeks to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and telecom industry to plan the strategy regarding taxation on mobile cards.

He told the committee that ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication just issues the policy further Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and FBR are responsible for the taxation. PTA works under cabinet division and ministry don’t interfere, ministry could only give suggestion to PTA and FBR regarding taxation he added. Rubina Khalid said, exempt tax on mobile cards is not a solution, concept of zero tax is no where in the world. Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq suggested the committee to exempt the tax from mobile card of 100 Rs and only 2 cards of 100 Rs could be load in a month.