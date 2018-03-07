Senate body constitutes sub-committee to resolve issue of E-12 affectees

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday observed that Capital Development Authority (CDA) remained unable to compensate the affected people of nurseries and land in Sector E-12.

According to press release issued here, the Committee meeting was held here on Tuesday at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Rasheed Ahmed Khan. Among others, it was attended by MNAs Asad Umar, Malik Ibrar Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Shehnaz Saleem, Nighat Parveen Mir, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Moulvi Agha Muhammad, Shaista Pervaiz, and Secretaries of Establishment Division, Cabinet Division, and senior officers of the concerned ministries and departments.

The Senate Body constituted a four Members Sub-Committee headed by Rasheed Ahmed Khan, MNA to monitor the implementation status of its recommendations so that longstanding issues of CDA could be resolved without further delay. The Committee endorsed all the budgetary proposals of Capital Administration & Development Division (CA&DD) and its attached departments relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2018-19.—APP

