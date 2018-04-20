Senate body calls for probe against LJC’s performance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday criticised the functioning of Law and Justice Commission (LJC) and decided to investigate its performance,

During the meeting of Senate body, the senators also expressed reservations over the investigations conducted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Standing committee Chairman Javed Abbasi said that tasks required to be carried out by the LJC are being unfairly thrust upon parliament.

He lamented that the commission does not have a single member from parliament within its composition.

“We should have also touched upon NAB laws. Not being able to make a decision on NAB’s laws is the committee’s failure,” said the Senate body chairman.

However, PPP lawmaker Farooq H Naek opposed the suggestion, saying “it would not be appropriate to get involved with NAB laws at this time”, referring to the accountability court’s ongoing investigation into corruption cases against the Sharifs.

PML-N Senator Musaddiq Malik highlighted the need to determine whether courts can ask for records of parliamentary investigations or not.

The LJC, which was formed 40 years ago to improve the judicial system of the country, is led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice had also called a meeting in January this year to discuss LJC’s performance.

The last meeting of the commission was held in 2015. Since its inception the LJC prepared 138 reports, of which action was taken on 35 reports, 27 were being implemented while 74 reports were unaddressed.

Members of the committee are of the view that the research wing of the commission should be improved as it had so far assisted the Supreme Court in 15 cases only. Chairman Abbasi had insisted that all chief justices of high courts should be included in the commission.