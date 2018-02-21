Senate body approves ‘Private Power, Infrastructure Board’ bill

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Energy, Tuesday, approved The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017 inclusive of amendments by the Ministry and change made to Senator Saleem Mandviwala’s amendment.

The Government Bill will now be sent to House and after passage from the Senate it will go back to the National Assembly as it has certain recommendations included in it which were incorporated after its passge from the Lower House.

The Committee also discussed implementation status of its recommendations regarding problems being faced by oil industry in Pakistan.

The Committee sought responses from Chairperson OGRA and OMC on issues of malpractices, kickbacks, rebates in furnace oil business and the Committee’s recommendation that OCAC should use its power to curb such malpractices.

The Committee was told by Chairperson OGRA that the matter of furnace oil has been deregulated and does not fall under the purview of OGRA.

Senator Taj Afridi asked OGRA that even if the matter is deregulated OGRA can still call all upon all the relevant stakeholders to sort out the matter and implement the Committee’s recommendations.

The Committee had also recommended that OMCs must also ensure that lorries are not detained for a long duration. The Committee was told that OGRA/OCAC may issue SOPs specifying number of days for which tank lorries can be detained.