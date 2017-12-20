Senate approves COMSATS University Bill

Staff Reporter

The Senate session chaired by Chairman Senate, Senator Raza Rabbani, held on Tuesday, approved the bill to grant university status to COMSATS Institute of Information Technology.

The new university will now be called COMSATS University. The bill was presented by Federal Minister for Science & Technology and Chancellor, CIIT, Rana Tanveer Hussain whose efforts for presenting the bill and seeing it through were appreciated on this momentous occasion by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Mushahid Hussain and Senator MianAteeq.

Chancellor, CIIT, Rana Tanveer Hussain alsoacknowledged the efforts of Secretary MoST, Yasmin Masood and the Ministry of Science& Technology as well asconsistent efforts of Rector CIIT,Professor Dr. Raheel Qamar, Executive DirectorCOMSATS and Founding Rector CIIT, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi,Registrar, Dr. Professor IzharHussain, senior management and the faculty in granting of theuniversity status.