Seminars highlight importance of retention of Article 35-A

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Centre for Social and Developmental Studies (KCSDS) held seminars in Jammu region to create awareness among the people about the retention of the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminars were held in Surankote and Poonch town in Jammu region. At Surankote, Professor Hameeda Nayeem, Abdul Majeed Zargar and Dr Mobeen Shah along with several others were present in the seminar, which was held at Dak Bungalow. A similar seminar was organized in Poonch town which was attended by people in large numbers.—KMS

