Seminaries’ registration process to start soon: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said the government would soon start the registration process of seminaries to ensure equal educational opportunities to the students studying there by bringing reforms.

“We are committed to ensure the contribution of seminaries in the national development,” he said while addressing media persons after convening the ‘Inter Provincial Education Ministerial Conference (IPEMC) here.

The government was also planning to launch a comprehensive program in all the four provinces to enroll the out of school children and uplift the quality of education, he added.

Shafqat said, the Directorate General of Religious Education had been established in Islamabad, while its country-wide 16 Regional Registration Centres for registering seminaries would be established across the country.

The ministry was going to constitute coordination committees at regional levels with the assistance of provinces to start the religious seminaries registration process at earliest, he added.

“All the gaps especially with regard to the syllabus in the seminaries are being filled,” the minister said.

He added that the government would provide all out support to Madrassa’s regarding finances and teaching after formal registration.

He said the government had established National Curriculum Council (NCC) under which the new curriculum from class one to five was being prepared which would be introduced by March 2020.

All the stakeholders including public and private sector schools, Madrassas, concerned departments had been taken on board while preparing the new curriculum, he added.

Shafqat said the public, private schools and religious seminaries would be bound to adopt One National Curriculum.

He said the government was planning to launch a comprehensive program in collaboration with World Bank across the country to ensure the enrollment of out of school children besides provision of quality education.

He said a uniform calendar had been made and circulated among all the intermediate and secondary education boards to make sure the announcements of results till August 15.

He said Higher Education Commission had also bound all the universities to finish the admission process till September 15 right after the announcement of intermediate and secondary boards result.