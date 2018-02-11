Seminar on women’s role in sciences today

City Reporter

Pak Institute of Statistical Training and Research (PISTAR), in collaboration with the Islamic Countries Society of Statistical Sciences (ISOSS), is organising a seminar on the International Day of Women and Girls in Statistical Sciences on Sunday.

Speakers will discuss women’s role in science, technology and mathematics education as well as the opportunities for their careers and long-term professional advancement.

Scholars including Dr Munir Ahmad, Dr Zahida Habib, Dr Sadaf Sarwar Dr M Hani, Dr M K Qamar will address the seminar.