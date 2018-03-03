Seminar on Voters Education held at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Speakers at seminar stressed the significance and need of vote casting for strengthening the democratic system in Pakistan and said, “Vote is not only a political responsibility, it is a social and religious responsibility as well. Its social dignity is that one must continue the right of vote not for the political development but for the economic and social development as well.”

They stated this on an awareness seminar on Voters Education, held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Friday. The seminar was organized by Directorate of Students Affair in collaboration with Election Commission of Pakistan with an aim to sensitize the youth about the importance of vote and democracy to strengthen the national integrity through participation and owing electoral system.

Prof. Dr Sarwat N. Mirza lauded the efforts of Directorate of Students Affair for arranging the seminar to signify the importance of vote and said, “Vote casting is the most important step for the establishment of democratic setup. Every vote is very much precious in perspective of electing the right person as well as it a social and a national responsibility of every citizen for the development of the country. He hoped that students will use their right of vote and also convey the message to exercise the right of vote to other as well.