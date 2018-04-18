Seminar “Say no to corruption” held at FJWU

Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi Arif Raheem Tuesday said social evils are the root cause of the destruction of any society and Pakistan is one of those countries which are facing various social evils which have affected the law and order, national harmony and the peace of the country.

He stated this as a guest speaker at a seminar “Say No To Corruption” organized by Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here.

He said people of the country should collectively think about resolution of this issue so that both poor and rich people would get equal rights.

Arif Raheem said the efforts were being taken for the implementation of rule of law.

Later, an Anti-corruption walk was also arranged by FJWU students and faculty members. Additional Registrar FJWU Humayun Iqbal presented souvenir to the guest speaker.—APP

Related