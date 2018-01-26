Seminar over reforms in child, women laws

Our Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

Umar Tufail, Shikarpur police chief, with the collaboration of Social Welfare Department Shikarpur organised an awareness seminar on title “Police Training of Investigation Officer for Childe and Women Law” over reforms in child and women protection laws, at Gymkhana Club Shikarpur, here on Thursday. Iqbal Detho, prominent human rights activist, gave lecture to police officials and officers and explained Pakistan Panel Code and other concerned laws in detail.

SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail also briefed the police officials and officer about Child Protection, Women Rights, Criminal Laws and he stressed the need of capacity building of the police personnel. Naveed Phulpoto, child protection cell officer, social welfare department incharge and others participated and shared their experiences.

The training session was attended by 50 police officials including writing head constable [head muhrer] and investigation officers. The training was facilitated by President Abdul Salam Unar, Sultan Rind and Waheed Phulpoto.