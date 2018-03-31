Seminar on WeBOC System held

Hyderabad

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), sub-regional office, Hyderabad organised a seminar on WeBOC (Web Based One Customs developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Ltd in 2011) on 29th March, 2018. Regional exporters and the representatives of trade bodies participated. The seminar aimed at enlightening the exporters about WeBOC system that is for filing Goods Declaration (GD) for import and export cargo. Mr. Fazl e Rabi, User Support Officer, PRAL gave an elaborate presentation covering WeBOC System, its salient features and future roadmap. Since, this system, being online process, features paperless method. It improves ‘doing business’, reduces customs clearance and port dwell time, maximises revenue collection and shares WeBOC information with regulatory authorities concerned. WeBOC Coverage is currently extended to 54 locations. 80% import clearance and 83% export clearance are being processed through this system. 78213 users have been registered in WeBOC. It is also integrated with stakeholders, traders, terminal operators, freight forwarder and federal and provincial governments. It facilitates in examination and assessment process. Future roadmap includes 100% WeBOC coverage, up-gradation of WeBOC and National Single Window. Presentation was followed by question and answer session.—PR