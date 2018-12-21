Seminar on ‘Trade, Tourism between Mauritius and Pakistan’ held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Preston University and the Society of Global Civilizations (SGC) jointly organized a talk on ‘Trade and Tourism between Mauritius and Pakistan’. The referenced event was held at Preston University, Islamabad. The High Commissioner of Mauritius to Pakistan, H. E. Mr. Rashidally Soobadar was the chief guest and distinguished guest speaker on the occasion.

The event was attended by the guests of SGC and senior faculty, management and students of Preston University. H.E. Mr. Nordeen Mohammed Shaheid, High Commissioner of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to Pakistan was also conspicuous by his presence at the event.

In his talk on ‘Trade and Tourism between Mauritius and Pakistan’, the distinguished guest speaker H.E. Mr. Rashidally Soobadar, High Commissioner of Mauritius to Pakistan highlighting the current status of trade between Mauritius and Pakistan said that the current volume of trade between Pakistan and Mauritius did not match their true potential. He emphasized that there is a need for increasing economic and trade relations to further promote bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

