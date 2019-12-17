Staff Reporter

Speakers at a seminar underlined the active involvement of Pakistani youth can play a positive role in transforming peaceful and safe society.

They stated this while addressing at a seminar on “Role of Youth for Peace Building in Pakistan” organized by Directorate of Students Affairs Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

Speakers said that there is dire need not only to involve youth in decision making process but also in extracurricular and sports activities. They were of the view that various students societies i.e. music, dramatic, debating, literary, art etc societies should be revived and strengthened.

These can be good alternative platforms to engage educated youth in positive activities and avenue to train them as future leaders of the country, they added.

Speakers emphasized upon involving and partnering with young people for positive change, rather than considering them as a problem, aggressors or victims during the conflicts.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq Director Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace was the chief guest while Mr. Zamarud Khan Chairman Pakistan Sweet Homes, Abrar Ul Haq Social Activist/Singer, Dr. Ahsan Naveed Expert Mental Health, Dr. Aftab Ahmad Expert Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Abdul Saboor Dean Faculty of Social Sciences PMAS-AAUR and Dr. Ghulam Hussain Baber Director Students Affairs PMAS-AAUR also address the participants.

Dr. Zia ul Haq said that Pakistani youth is very much energetic and there is no comparison of them in the world. He also introduced the national narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan to the participants and said that youth has a very special responsibility of the future of nation. He urged the youth to join hands against the propaganda war which portray the negative image of Pakistan.