Seminar on ‘Role of Soil in Global Food Supply’ held at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized a seminar on Role of Soil in Global Food Supply and an oath taking ceremony of Soil Science Society of Pakistan here on Monday. The speakers addressing the participants emphasized on intrusive policies and strategies by developing the soil management system, investing in the up-gradation of soil and through education & effective extension programs to increase the productivity of soil. They said that only 10 percent of world soil was being used for food production which must be increased up to 60% by 2050 in order to meet with food needs. The seminar was organized by the Institute of Soil Sciences, PMAS-AAUR in coordination with Soil Science Society of Pakistan with an aim to highlight the importance of soil. Dr. Abdul Rasheed, Former President Soil Science Society was the chief guest while Prof. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the guest of honor.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Zahir Ahmed Zahir, eminent soil scientist from Institute of Soil & Environment Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad enlightened the importance of soil in perspective of global food supply. He said, “Soil is the integral part of any food web. It supports plants & animals while these two depends on soil to fulfill their basic needs.”

He said the soil is a slowly renewable resource and its productivity is continuously declining with the increase of population also resulting in loss of one third of arable land. He also guided the audience on soil functions, its uses and the factors affecting its value. The VC stressed the need of collaborative efforts and best utilization of the forum to dealt with the issues of soil at national and international levels for the economic uplift of the country. He said, “Of-course soil with other environmental factors is essential for life and continuity of soil’s life is most important to us.”

He hoped that the society would play a pivotal role to bridge the gap among education, research and field and assured every possible support from varsity for the betterment of Soil Science Society of Pakistan. Dr. Abdul Rashid congratulated the upcoming executives of the society and looked forward for the better leadership ahead. He said that having a vibrant and functional society today is because of the efforts of all the members who served for the development of science.

Later, an Oath-Taking ceremony was also held in which Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi , Vice Chancellor University of Muzaffarabad, AJK take oath as President of the society while Prof. Dr Anayat Ullah Rajpar, Dr. Shahid Javed, Dr. Dost Muhammad & Dr. M Sharif Buzdar as Vice Presidents, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro as General Secretary, Saer Sarwar as Joint Secretary, Dr. M. Iqbal as Treasurer while Dr. Javed Shah, Dr. Makshoof Ahmed and Miss Munazza Yusra took oath as the Counselors of the society. Dr. Abdul Rashid took the oath from the new office barriers.

