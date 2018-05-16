Seminar on ‘need for greater protection against harassment

Islamabad

Today, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) was invited to speak at seminar on “C-100 and C-111 & Expert Group Meeting on ending violence and harassment of women and men in the world of work” organized by International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with Care International and European Union.

Representative of FOSPAH, Ms. Mehnoor Ahmed briefed the audience about “Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Act 2010” and the working of FOSPAH. Tele Voice Commercial (TVC) which is developed for the purpose of creating awareness among the stakeholders and the general work force about this Act was shown to the audience.

While discussing the progress of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, she added that after taking charge, Ms. Kashmala Tariq has been very rigorous about the awareness as well as implementation of this Act.

There has been a rapid increase in number of registered cases at FOSPAH. In the end, panel consisting of Provincial Commission on the Status of Women discussed the key issues faced by employees at the workplace in terms of harassment. The panel emphasized on introducing syllabus on anti-harassment practices, good touch, bad touch and code of conduct in schools.

It also emphasized on equal job opportunities and equal pay for men and women. Federal Government should introduce strong policies with stronger implementation mechanism. FOSPAH team actively participated in the panel discussion and in the question/ answer session.