Seminar on ‘Modern Cut Flower Production & Product Development Techniques’ at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

An International Seminar on “Modern Cut Flower Production and Product Development Techniques” was organized by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday.

The speakers addressing the participants said, there was great potential of horticulture in Pakistan and urged the government to take steps for enhancing the floriculture industry. They underlined the need to boost the production of cut flowers which can bring significant foreign exchange.

The seminar was organized with an aim to promote floriculture in Pakistan and create awareness about the modern techniques in cut flower production and value addition for local and export markets.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza was the chief guest while Theo Van Der Krogt, Theo Rutten, Kees Van Der Plas (Floriculture Experts from Netherlands), Dean Faculty of Crop & Food Sciences Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, faculty members, farmers, researchers, industry persons and a large number of students were also attended the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Sarwat N Mirza stressed the need to streamlining the pre and post harvesting techniques and said, “Floriculture is one of the booming markets in Pakistan, however marketing strategies and cold chain storage facilities must be improved for triggering the floriculture business in the country and also to enhance export of floriculture products.”

He emphasized the students to come up with the ideas, techniques and compatibilities to cope with the issues related to floriculture production, marketing and selling by the strong interaction of academia and researchers with the farmers and under public-private partnership as well.

The speakers Theo Van Der Krogt, Kees Van Der Plas and Theo Rutten briefed about the modern cut-flower production techniques, advances in breeding & production, the requirements & techniques for establishing the Hi-Tech nursery and bulb production of Bulbous Cut Flowers in Netherlands.—APP