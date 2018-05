City Reporter

A seminar titled ‘Educating Youth on the rights of Labourers & working class’ would be held on Friday at Alhamra Art Centre here. The event is being conducted in connection with the World Labour Day.

The keynote speakers included Tahira Habeeb Jalib, Baba Najmi, Afzal Sahir, Lord M K Pasha, and Farooq Tariq. The seminar would be held under the aegis of Punjab Higher Education department, Unique system of Institutions and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA).