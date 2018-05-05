Seminar on Islamic Finance & Capital Market at FJWU

Rawalpindi

Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized a seminar on Islamic Finance and Capital Market.

Muhammad Junaid Younus Ghori, Joint Director – Islamic Finance Department (IFD), SECP was the guest speaker on the occasion.

He addressing the participants highlighted the role of SECP and its Islamic Finance Department (IFD).

Younus Ghori also spoke on the processes and procedures of Islamic finance and clarified some common misconceptions regarding Islamic banking.

Some of the topics discussed in the seminar were Modaraba, Takaful, Non-Bank Financial Institutions, Islamic Mutual Fund, Islamic Pension Funds, Islamic REITs, Private Equity & Venture Capital, Shariah Compliant Companies and Shariah Compliant Securities.

The students and Faculty of Department of Business Administration, Commerce and Economics attended the session.—APP