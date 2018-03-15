Seminar on Integrated Weed Management held at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

The Department of Agronomy, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Wednesday organized a seminar on a useful Way to Weed Eradication ‘Integrated Weed Management.’

The speakers addressing the seminar emphasized on the integrated weed management strategy based on the latest and traditional approaches for agriculture lands to cope with the agriculture losses and get rid of weed. They urged the government to take measures to reduce the impacts of obnoxious weeds and devise rules for controlling the weed at every level for enhancing per acre produce. The seminar was organized on the direction of the government of Punjab for creating awareness among students, faculty, extension departments and particularly the farmers about the harmful effects of weed.

Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Dean, PMAS-AAUR, Faculty of Crop & Food Sciences was the chief guest at the seminar while Sajjad Haider, Deputy Director Fruits and Vegetables was the guest of honor. Dean, Directors, faculty members and students also attended the seminar.—APP