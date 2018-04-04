Seminar on ‘Inclusive Wildlife Conservation’ held at Arid Varsity

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A seminar on “Inclusive Wildlife Conservation Integrating Amphibians and Reptiles in Wildlife Conservation” held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Tuesday.

The seminar was organized by PMAS-AAUR department of Wildlife Management with an aim to create awareness and appreciate the significance of amphibians and reptiles which have long been neglected in academics, research, policy making and conservation programs of Pakistan.

The participants concluded that species of amphibians and reptiles can help understand various ecological processes. They also agreed upon that inclusive wildlife conservation approach should be adopted to conserve range of wildlife species rather than a single species conservation approach. Joint Secretary and Chief Environment Section, Ministry of Planning and Development Arshad Ali was the chief guest and former Prof. of Wildlife Management department, Dr. Maqsood Anwar presided over the seminar. He emphasized on conservation of natural resources.

The guest speaker was a veteran herpetologist, Dr. Don Driscoll, Center for Integrative Ecology, Daekin University, Melbourne, Australia. He gave a comprehensive talk on sensitivity of different species of amphibians and reptiles in agricultural landscape and presented several innovative ideas which were lauded by the students and researchers.

Ms Sara Balouch, PhD Scholar, Centre for Integrative Ecology, Daekin University, Melbourne, Australia, delivered a motivational talk and gave an overview of her ongoing research in Australia and its Pakistani component.

The event also featured demonstration of radio-telemetry, bio-acoustics, PIT (Passive Integrated Transponder) tags and VIE (Visual Implant Elastomer) being currently used by PhD scholars under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Rais, Assistant Professor, Wildlife Management, PMAS-AAUR.

Another exciting feature of the event was the display of banners, scientific posters and handicraft portraying species of frogs, lizards, snakes and turtles by the students of the department.