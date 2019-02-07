Seminar on Human Rights crisis in IHK

Staff Reporter

National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organized a seminar titled “Human Rights Crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir! Ground Realities, Changing Dynamics and our Social Responsibilities” in collaboration with Network for Human Rights and Justice, Islamabad.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW presided the seminar while Ms. Wajiha Akram Parliamentary Secretary M/o Federal Education and Professional Training & Mr. Lal Chand, Parliamentary Secretary M/o Human Rights were the chief guests. In his presidential address, Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman NCSW said that the immortal sacrifices of Indian Occupied Kashmir will surly independence. The brutal atrocities of Indian Forces have been increased and they are violating the basic fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

The Security Council of United Nations and other organizations has to take a serious notice of these violations and has to pressurise Indian Government to stop the brutal massacre in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Ms. Wajiha Akram Parliamentary Secretary said the purpose to celebrate this solidarity day with people of Kashmir is to draw the attention of the world to this vital issue.

